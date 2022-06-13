It’s been a sudden onset of summer heat and it shows no real signs of going anywhere anytime soon. The heat has been notable during the day and the night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s last night. Record high lows will fall as a result with more challenged Tuesday.

For tonight we’ll find a night of muggy moonshine with temperatures falling into the mid-70s by morning.

Steamy morning temperatures will warm up quickly with readings in the upper 80s by late morning. Temperatures will continue to climb into the low to mid-90s during the afternoon. Humidity levels will be a touch lower and this will help keep heat indices at or below 100° across the area.

The pattern will remain hot and breezy into Wednesday. There will be a bit more high cloudiness, but afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid-90s.

Clouds will be more widespread Thursday and Friday as a cold front eases into the area. Despite the cloud cover, it will remain hot with highs above 90°. Rain chances will perk up just a bit with some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity possible over the two-day stretch as the front tries to push through.

The front will gradually shift west and southwest across the Ozarks by Saturday morning. As winds become more easterly, some of the mugginess will get blown out of the region. Weekend weather will be bright and quiet. Morning temperatures will be more comfortable thanks to the drier air, but the afternoons will remain hot.

The heat will likely build again early next week with afternoon highs back in the low to mid-90s. All in all, the pattern will favor hot and mostly dry conditions into July.