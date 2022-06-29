Toasty temperatures began to sneak back in Wednesday afternoon with a few areas hitting 90°. Humidity will join in by Friday as the summer sizzle returns to the Ozarks.

For tonight, we’ll find another clear and comfortable night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by morning.

Sunshine will push temperatures into the low 90s across the Ozarks Thursday afternoon. Humidity levels will remain comfortable though throughout the day into the evening.

By Friday a more humid air mass will build into the region. Afternoon heat will continue to build too with afternoon highs close to the mid-90s, factor in the humidity and we’re dealing with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s.

A few isolated showers may bubble up across the Eastern Ozarks as the atmosphere finally moistens up enough to support a little rain.

Rain chances will continue to perk up this weekend as a cold front dips into the area. The front will stall with moisture pooling up near the front. This will create a more favorable environment for at least widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will tend to favor areas north and east of Springfield Saturday with scattered storms a little more likely across the area Sunday.

The weekend will be seasonably hot and humid with temperatures getting hotter again on the 4th. A few spotty storms look possible Monday afternoon, but the rain risk will fade as we slip into the evening. Most, if not all, areas will be dry for fireworks later in the night.

Hot weather will become the story Tuesday and Wednesday. A few spotty storms can’t be ruled out both days with chances more focused east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will be warm in the morning and sizzling during the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s, likely some of our hottest temperatures so far this summer. 100° may be within reach in a few spots.