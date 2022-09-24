Summer is back, at least for today. Temperatures will be much warmer, feeling more like summer rather than fall, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Joplin will be chasing record highs as the forecast high is at 92, and the record is at 90 in 2017. It will be the best day for the pool, lake, or river before temperatures cool off on Sunday. There are multiple events happening across the Ozarks, including Dogfest, C-Street Fest, and the Missouri Bears Game! Another front will be moving through the area, cooling the Ozarks down to near average for this time of year. Next week is looking like a picture-perfect week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
