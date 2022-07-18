Monday was our one-day break from the heat, and it still managed to get into the low 90s. The hottest week of the summer to date lies ahead.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s by morning.

Temperatures will heat up quickly Tuesday as a hot air mass noses northeast back into the Ozarks. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by late morning with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. It appears there will be just enough humidity west and south to support a Heat Advisory. The advisory has been posted from noon into the early evening Tuesday with maximum “feels like” temperatures near 108°.

Another weak cool front will dash across the area Wednesday, but timing and lack of moisture will keep its passage dry for most areas. Temperatures will be hot again with highs ranging from near 100° north to low 100s across Northern Arkansas.

The heat won’t ease at all the remainder of the week or this weekend. In fact, it’s expected to worsen as a summer ridge builds east across the middle of the country. This will keep a very hot air mass in place and stifle any chance of rain or cloud cover. The drought will continue to worsen through the weekend as rain chances remain near zero.

Afternoon highs will continue to build with low 100s becoming more common across the Ozarks by Friday, continuing through the weekend. Overnight temperatures also look to climb with lows in the mid to upper 70s through the same timeframe.

It’s the time of the year when some of our hottest temperatures occur. That means record highs will tend to stay just out of reach despite the intense heat.

This is shaping up to be our hottest week in a decade.

Longer range model guidance is suggesting we may see the heat ease again later next week with some of the guidance also suggesting ingredients in place may make it easier to get some rain going too.