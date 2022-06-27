Summer heat and humidity continue to vacation elsewhere. That’s made for some fantastic late June weather. Morning lows dipped into the mid to upper 50s across a broad swath of the Ozarks Monday morning, marking the coolest morning since June 9th. The cool morning was compliments of a very dry air mass that built in behind Sunday’s cold front.

The dry air will continue to keep the area quiet through Thursday with mornings remaining pleasant. Afternoon highs will be building back to summer levels though.

For tonight, we’ll find a wave of high cloudiness sweeping through as a weak storm passes through the region. Temperatures will drop quickly into the 60s this evening and into the upper 50s and low 60s by morning.

Sunny skies will push temperatures well into the 80s Tuesday afternoon, but humidity levels will remain comfortable.

We’ll be in repeat mode Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs will be back up near 90° Wednesday and well into the 90s Thursday.

The humidity will be slower to move in, but will finally join the party by Friday. The combination of heat and humidity will make a hot Friday afternoon feel even hotter with heat indices near 100°.

As moisture levels increase we’ll also find isolated showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast Friday afternoon and evening.

The atmosphere will continue to moisten up into the holiday weekend as a front drops into the region and tropical moisture moves north into the area. The soupy combination will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day through the 4th. Temperatures and humidity levels will be pretty typical for early July with lows in the low 70s and highs near 90°. No day looks like a washout and firework displays Monday night should remain on track with spotty storms fading heading into the evening.