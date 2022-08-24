The milder version of summer weather is starting to slip away. Afternoon temperatures continue to creep higher and higher humidity will join in as we head into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy another clear and quiet late August night with temperatures cooling off into the low to mid-60s by morning.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with skies remaining mostly sunny throughout the day. More locations will hit 90° as the mild spell continues to wear off. Humidity levels will remain low though.

Higher humidity will develop Friday giving us more of a late August feel. Conditions will remain quiet across most of the region, but a couple of isolated showers may pop up in the afternoon heat north and east of Springfield. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The summer heat will fade heading into Friday evening and it looks like quiet weather for area football games.

This weekend will definitely have a late summer feel with highs in the upper 80s to around 90° with plenty of summer mugginess. Isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon. Sunday will offer up a better chance for afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms as a pocket of upper-level storminess runs up against Gulf moisture building over the Ozarks.

The combination will continue to generate more widespread showers and thunderstorms through Monday night. Rain totals could be locally heavy, but generally, a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch can be expected through early next week.

The overnights won’t cool off much, but afternoon highs will come down a bit.