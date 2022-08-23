We’ve been in a holding pattern the past few days, and this won’t change through tomorrow. A steady flow of dry air is holding the summer muggies off and making for some nice late August weather.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures back to comfy cool levels by morning.

Wednesday will be another carbon copy day with sunny skies giving way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to slowly climb through the end of the week, peaking with highs around 90° by Friday. Humidity levels will be on the way back up as well with a noticeable uptick in humidity starting Friday.

Weekend weather will feature typical late August conditions. Mornings will be a little more sticky with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Moisture piling up near a leftover front will generate a few isolated afternoon showers Saturday.

Rain chances will trend higher Sunday into early next week as a storm moves into the middle of the nation. Showers and thunderstorms will remain pretty spotty through Sunday but will be more widespread by Monday. Showers will likely linger into Tuesday with a shift to the south by Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts don’t look overly heavy with most areas looking at totals through Tuesday that will remain below an inch.

Temperatures will be trending lower with highs falling back into the low to mid-80s.

It looks like drier and cooler air will try to filter in by the middle of next week.