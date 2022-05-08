What a great weekend to get outside. The only issue was the wind with wind gusts that topped 40 mph in Springfield and in other areas of the Ozarks Sunday. Windy weather will continue to be a headline on Monday, but will also have to share the stage with a sudden onset of summer.

A warm front draped to our southwest as of Sunday evening will surge northeast over the next 12 to 24 hours. Rain won’t mark the passage of the front, but we’ll notice a big uptick in temperatures and humidity levels.







Temperatures Monday morning will start in the upper 60s, warming quickly through the 70s and into the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon. Monday is easily shaping up to be the warmest day of the year so far, but it will quickly be outshined by high temperatures later in the week.





It’s an unusually warm pattern for early May as a blocky pattern across the U.S. leads to a ridge getting stuck in the middle of the country. This will keep the pattern very quiet and also very warm as a steady flow of warm and humid weather moves north from the Gulf.

The main headline this week will be near record highs as afternoon highs flirt with 90°. It’s very unusual to have this level of heat so early for such a long stretch. On average our first 90° high holds off until the second week of June. If we hit 90° this week, it will be the earliest 90° high since May 2014.

The pattern will also remain very quiet. Rain chances will be stifled by a strong cap and a lack of rain triggers this week. It looks like the ridge will start to break down Thursday into Friday with a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms by Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Saturday as the next cold front slides into the area. Mild and quiet weather will follow on Sunday.