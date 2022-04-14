Cool and quiet weather followed Wednesday’s round of stormy weather. Thursday began with frosty conditions with some spots dipping below the freezing mark. A comfortably mild afternoon followed with sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 60s.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE FOR PARTS OF THE OZARKS FRIDAY EVENING

The quiet weather will spill over into Friday, but showers will make a quick return during the day. Showers may come with a few rumbles of thunder as well, especially during the afternoon. Late in the afternoon heading into the evening, a few stronger storms are possible south of Hwy. 60 where higher instability will be moving north to meet a cold front dropping in from the north. The higher probabilities for severe storms will remain just to the southwest over Northeast Oklahoma into Western Arkansas Friday night where the best combination of severe weather ingredients will reside. This appears to be a setup for hail in the strongest storms. Given the recent heavy rainfall, any additional heavy rainfall could pose a flooding risk, but it should be localized.

Showers will slip off to the south by Saturday morning as a cold front pushes through. Quiet weather should hold through Saturday with partly sunny and comfortably cool temperatures throughout the day.

WET AND CHILLY FOR EASTER

Showers will move back into the area by Easter morning as yet another weak storm crosses the area. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will keep temperatures chilly with temperatures struggling to warm out of the 40s. There could be some rumbles of thunder too, but no severe weather is expected.

FROST AND FREEZE RISK

The chilly pattern will continue through Monday and Tuesday. Frost is possible Monday and Tuesday mornings with the coldest temperatures centered on Tuesday morning when temperatures could dip down to freezing.

It’s an active pattern with storms moving through every two to three days, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the area Wednesday. This should be followed by a more extended period of warm weather as a new trough moves into the Western U.S.