Quiet Friday night for most

It was another gorgeous calm day across the Ozarks with temperatures in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds blanketed the skies in the far northern counties where a few showers and storms rolled through earlier today. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s, with a few areas having a chance for showers and storms, including Clinton, Warsaw, and Lake of the Ozarks. The showers and storms will dissipate and move east overnight.

Storms fire up Saturday afternoon

Saturday, the front will move through the Ozarks, bringing a marginal risk to the area, level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall. The morning will start dry for most areas. There will be peaks of sunshine which will help increase instability. By afternoon storms will fire up and push east. Temperatures Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Sun and cooler temperatures Sunday

Early Sunday morning, a few showers and storms could reignite near the Arkansas/ Missouri border before moving out. The sun will come back out on Sunday, but temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 80s. Rainfall amounts will not be impressive for the most part, but where thunderstorms train over, higher amounts will be possible. Temperatures will remain mild for the 7-day forecast, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s next week for the kick-off of school!