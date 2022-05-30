Warm and quiet weather managed to stick around through the holiday weekend. We’re looking at a change in the pattern as we get back to work on Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll find breezy and quiet weather again. Temperatures will remain warm, falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

BACK TO WORK WEATHER

Tuesday will be our transition day back into an active pattern. Clouds will be on the increase with partly sunny skies developing. Winds will remain breezy, but wind speeds won’t be as high as in recent days, with gusts generally under 30 mph. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s. Most of the area will remain rain free, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible along and north of Hwy. 54.

STORMY STRETCH WILL COME WITH A RISK OF STRONG STORMS

Showers and thunderstorms will break out by late afternoon along a cold front draped to our northwest gradually building into a broken line of storm clusters. A few of these storms could be severe heading into Tuesday night with spotty areas of hail and strong winds possible. The risk of severe storms will gradually diminish as the line sags southeast throughout the night. The risk of showers and thunderstorms will slip across the I-44 corridor before sunrise and into Northern Arkansas early Wednesday.

The storms will push a boundary south into Northern Arkansas with the true cold front remaining near or just north of the interstate. The coverage of showers and thunderstorms will likely diminish Wednesday morning, flaring back up in the afternoon as temperatures warm back up. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible into Wednesday night. A few strong to severe storms are possible with some spotty hail or strong winds.

NICE WEATHER TO FINISH THE WEEK

Showers may linger into Thursday morning, but will quickly slip off to the southeast. Clouds will try to thin out heading into the afternoon making for a nice afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s.

We’ll end the week on a nice note too with mild and dry weather Friday. Temperatures and humidity levels look comfortable.

We’ll transition back into an unsettled pattern this weekend as a warm front lifts north through the Ozarks. We may see some shower activity as early as Saturday. A more widespread wave of rain and thunderstorms will likely sweep through the area Sunday. The pattern looks like it will remain unsettled into next week.