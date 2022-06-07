Rain was more spotty Tuesday and temperatures were more summerlike, climbing into the mid 80s. There was also much more of a steamy feel. Heading into the evening, a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but most areas will remain dry.

The pattern hasn’t really changed much, and we can expect another wave of storms to move through the region late tonight into Wednesday morning. The focus for storms will likely be closer to Central Missouri and south across Arkansas with rain and thunder more scattered in areas in between. Severe weather chances don’t look high, but we could see stronger wind gusts with the morning storms.

The morning wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms will fade by late morning with clouds thinning out. Additional spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon as a cold front drops south across the Ozarks.

Drier air will move in behind the cold front sets the stage for our nicest day of the week on Thursday. The morning hours will start mostly clear and cool. Humidity levels will remain comfortable throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the low 80s during the afternoon.

The break from rain chances will be brief with another wave of stormy weather setting up Thursday night across Nebraska and Kansas. The storms will sweep southeast across the area through Friday morning bringing heavy rainfall and a risk for strong winds. By afternoon the area of stormy weather will push off to the southeast. The rest of the day looks partly sunny with a few spotty showers possible as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weekend looks quiet. Humidity levels will be comfortable Saturday. The morning will start off comfortably cool before warming up. Partly cloudy skies should keep temperatures in check with highs near 80°. Hotter weather will slip back into the area Sunday with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will be trending higher too.

We should be in full-blown summer mode by early next week. Hot air will spread in out of Texas and Oklahoma bringing 90s to the Ozarks. A strengthening cap will also keep the pattern quiet. Next week will offer up the hottest temperatures of the year so far, and it looks like this will be the beginning of an extended stretch of summer conditions.