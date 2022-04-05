Heading into the evening we’re still enjoying warm and quiet weather. That will change later tonight as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually build up and down the front with a few stronger storms possible. The risk for any severe looks pretty remote at this time, but all modes are possible, even a brief tornado. Areas near and south of the state line for a slightly higher chance for severe weather where there may be a better combination of severe weather ingredients.







The line of storms will be followed by scattered showers and falling temperatures throughout the early morning hours Wednesday. We’ll be back to jacket weather by morning with temperatures settling out in the mid-40s.







Clouds will make a quick exit shortly after sunrise with a beautiful spring day on tap. Skies will remain sunny with breezy winds and highs in the low to mid-60s.

LATE WEEK COLD SNAP COULD BRING A FEW SNOWFLAKES AND A FREEZE

Colder weather will work back in Thursday and Friday as a slow-moving storm moves through the Great Lakes. Clouds will move in with the colder air Thursday with skies remaining pretty cloudy through Friday. There will even be a few light showers Thursday night into Friday and with the cold temperatures aloft, some snow is possible. Winds will be gusty both days, providing a bit more bite to the already chilly temperatures.

Skies will clear Friday evening with temperatures dropping below freezing across the Ozarks. Morning lows in the upper 20s will be fairly common and this will present a risk to any cold-sensitive plants.

TURNING WARMER AND THEN STORMIER

Temperatures will surge higher over the weekend. After a cool and sunny Saturday, we’ll find highs back in the 70s Sunday. Sunday’s warmth will come with gustier winds and a few clouds.

The warm pattern will continue into next week gradually turning wetter. This will culminate in widespread shower and thunderstorm chances Wednesday as a storm swings into the middle of the country. Severe weather chances look possible with this storm as well.