A dry morning for most areas turned into a summer soaker. Thunderstorms flared up by early afternoon. Colliding outflow boundaries from storm clusters really focused the heavy rain near and south of I-44 for several hours Monday afternoon.

Springfield officially picked up 1.06″ of rain at the airport, a new record rainfall for the day. But, the rain was a lot heavier for most of the rest of Springfield. The heaviest of the rain was centered near Nathanael Greene Park where amounts may have exceeded 5″. Rain amounts of 2″ or more were common south of Chestnut Expwy. and west of Glenstone.





The heavy rain led to street flooding and also flooding on creeks like South Creek where a near record crest of 8.93′ occurred.

Many other areas along and to the south of I-44 picked up excessive rainfall with quite a few spots under Flash Flood Warnings into the evening hours.

The rain will tend to wind down from north to south this evening with most of the area now worked over by the afternoon thunderstorms. A cool front dropping in from the north will serve as a focal point for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms overnight.

By morning, most of the rain will have ended. Widespread cloud cover will thin out later in the morning with sunny skies developing from north to south. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and there will be a noticeable drop in the humidity.





The drier air flooding the area behind the front will set the stage for a dry pattern through at least Thursday. The drier air will also make for comfy cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons.





The overall look of the pattern will likely keep wet weather out of the Ozarks and focused to the east and south through the holiday weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be trending highs with highs around 90° each day through the weekend. The overnights will still be comfortable though with humidity levels remaining fairly low.