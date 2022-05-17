Tuesday featured sun and clouds and a quick wave of showers. Warm and humid weather blew back into the Ozarks on breezy southerly winds. The warmth and humidity will fuel thunderstorms overnight.

Clusters of thunderstorms will organize northwest of the Ozarks this evening, spilling into Missouri by late evening. Areas north of a Stockton to Eminence line will be more favored for storms and also the risk for severe storms as a storm complex moves along and south of the I-70 corridor. Strong winds will be the main mode of severe weather with some spotty hail also possible. The storms will arrive in Central Missouri after midnight, pushing east toward the St. Louis area by sunrise.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely develop further south across Southern Missouri as well, and could slip into Northern Arkansas. Showers and thunderstorms will slip out of the area by mid-morning Wednesday with partly sunny skies developing.

A warm and very humid afternoon will follow. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s, and the mugginess will really be noticeable. A frontal boundary will slowly drop down to about Hwy. 60 by late afternoon. The front might be able to trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon heat. If a storm can pop up, hail and locally strong winds would be possible.

Wednesday night through Thursday will remain warm and humid. Warmer air building in aloft will make for a tough environment for shower and thunderstorm development. That said, rain chances won’t be zero and there are hints that a cluster of showers and thunderstorms may try to move through the area heading into Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be breezy and warm, but quiet. A cold front approaching late in the afternoon will trigger showers and thunderstorms along and behind the front. Strong to severe storms are on the table with hail and strong winds the favored modes.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into Saturday morning with temperatures falling back into the 50s. The shower activity will fade during the afternoon, but clouds will be slow to thin out. Temperatures probably won’t warm much with late afternoon highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

We may have to switch the air conditions out for the heat with chilly morning lows in the 40s Sunday. A beautiful day will follow with bright skies, low humidity, and afternoon highs near 70°.

The weather will remain mild and quiet into Monday with showers returning to the area sometime late Monday night into Tuesday.