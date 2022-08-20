Strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon

Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s, with a few areas having a chance for showers and storms, including Clinton, Warsaw, and Lake of the Ozarks. The showers and storms will dissipate and move east overnight. The front will move through the Ozarks, bringing a marginal risk to the area this afternoon, level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall. The morning will start dry for most areas. There will be peaks of sunshine which will help increase instability. By afternoon storms will fire up and push east. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Clearing out with mild temperatures Sunday

Early Sunday morning, a few showers and storms could reignite near the Arkansas/ Missouri border before moving out. The sun will come back out on Sunday, but temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 80s. Rainfall amounts will not be impressive for the most part, but where thunderstorms train over, higher amounts will be possible. Temperatures will remain mild for the 7-day forecast, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s next week for the kick-off of school!