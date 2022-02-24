This week’s winter storm is winding down but there will be lingering impacts to areas roads into the weekend after a second wave of sleet blankets the area.

STORM TOTALS

The sleet came with rumbles of thunder this morning and even a few reports of hail. The second wave of sleet added to Wednesday’s accumulations with a storm total in Springfield of 1″ of sleet. Most of the area saw sleet out of this storm with sleet totals picking up further south. Branson reported 2″ of sleet with accumulations as high as 3 and 4″ closer to Central Arkansas.





With sleet being the main mode of precipitation, ice accumulations were a lot more manageable where freezing rain did occur. Freezing rain fell mainly across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri with a report of ice thicknesses up to half an inch reported in Viola in Fulton County Arkansas. The icing was much more severe further south with totals over an inch reported northeast of Little Rock. This is where power outages were widespread with spotty power outages across North Central Arkansas into Southeast Missouri.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

A thaw is on the way, but it will be slow developing at first. Temperatures Friday morning will drop into the upper single digits and teens with sunnier skies pushing temperatures close to freezing during the afternoon. The fact that winds will remain light will be an added bonus.

Untreated and unplowed roads will remain covered into Friday with only slight improvement Friday afternoon.





Road conditions will improve over the weekend as temperatures finally climb well above freezing across the area. Saturday will be the chillier day of the two with temperatures struggling to get above 40°. Skies will be cloudier to the south thanks to a storm passing south of the area. There may even be some mixed precipitation moving through parts of Northern Arkansas Saturday night, but it shouldn’t have too much impact.

Sunnier weather develops on Sunday and this will help push temperatures to near 50° Sunday afternoon. This will really work on the ice with much of it in the sunshine melting away.





BIG WARMUP POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

The warming trend should continue next week as the jet stream pattern across the nation gradually flattens out. This will allow warmer air to get established in the region. Colder air will be lurking nearby, but it looks like it will remain out of the area for the most part next week. High temperatures will gradually climb back through the 50s and 60s with highs near 70° possible later next week. The pattern should remain quiet with no sign of rain through Thursday at this point.