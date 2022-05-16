Monday’s weather was tough to beat with near ideal conditions across the area. Skies were sunny, temperatures comfortable, and humidity levels low. This will be changing over the next couple of days as the hot and humid weather from last week tries to return north.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and bright moonshine again. Temperatures will cool quickly this evening, settling in the 50s by morning.

SHOWERS RETURN TUESDAY

A round of cloudier conditions Tuesday will come with a shot at some showers and isolated thunderstorms. This will likely have an impact on how warm temperatures can get with most of the area looking at highs in the mid to upper 70s.

STRONGER STORMS POSSIBLE IN SOME AREAS TUESDAY NIGHT

Heading into Tuesday evening will find quiet weather, but we’ll need to keep an eye on overnight storms that will develop closer to I-70. These storms will likely build east and southeast with areas near Lake of the Ozarks likely getting clipped by these storms. There will be a risk for some severe weather with hail and locally damaging winds on the table. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible further south and southwest but will be more widely scattered.

WARM AND HUMID WEATHER RETURNS WEDNESDAY

The shower and thunderstorm activity will be on the way out shortly after sunrise Wednesday. Warmer and more humid air will accumulate across the Ozarks as a frontal boundary stalls over Southern Missouri. Warmer air will be building in aloft as well and this may cap off any storm chances for Wednesday afternoon into the evening. If a storm or two can develop, hail and locally damaging wind gusts would be possible.

The cap will likely make it tough for rain to develop Wednesday night into Thursday, but it can’t be completely ruled out.

The front will return north on Thursday with a very warm and humid air mass across the Ozarks. The highest humidity levels will be closer to Central Missouri. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a 90° high here and there not out of the question. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be warm enough to at least flirt with record highs.

Thursday night will remain warm and breezy with temperatures only falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

COLD FRONT BRINGS MORE STORMS FRIDAY

The pattern will stay quiet into Friday morning with temperatures heating back up into the 80s. A cold front will approach late in the afternoon with thunderstorms breaking out along the front. There will be a risk for at least a few severe storms. Hail and locally damaging winds would be possible with the stronger storms.

MUCH COOLER AFTER THE FRONT

Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the night, possibly lingering into Saturday morning before moving out. Clouds will be slow to clear, but sunshine should win out by late afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool, warming into the 60s for highs.

A chilly morning on Sunday will be followed by a beautiful and mild Sunday with highs around 70°. Mild and quiet weather will continue into Monday. Rain may return on Tuesday.