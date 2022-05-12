It looks like our early taste of summer has peaked. Temperatures across the area hit 90°, setting record highs across the Ozarks.

We’ll be trading in a hot and quiet pattern for one more typical of May, stormy and a little milder.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies most of the night. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s with a bit of cloud cover moving into areas west of Hwy. 65 by morning. The clouds will be leftovers from storms that will develop to our west overnight.

STORMS RETURN FRIDAY

The trigger for those storms will be a focus for storms Friday across parts of the Ozarks. We’ll start the day with partly sunny skies. A few showers are possible west of Hwy. 65 during the morning, but most of the storminess will hold off until late afternoon and overnight.

Storms will fire up by late afternoon, becoming more numerous heading into the evening. There won’t be much wind energy to organize storms, but there will be plenty of instability. This is a setup that favors “pulse” storms, or storms that flare up quickly before fading. Some hail and locally damaging wind gusts are possible with stronger storms. Storms may gradually merge into a bigger area of rain and thunder that may still pose a threat for strong wind gusts heading through the overnight. Storms overnight will have a tendency to gradually build south and southeast through Arkansas.

QUIETER, A LITTLE COOLER SATURDAY

Leftover clouds early in the day Saturday will gradually thin from northwest to southeast. Skies may tend to stay partly cloudy south of the interstate. A few very light showers may still be possible Saturday, but most areas will remain dry with highs in the low 80s.

MORE STORMS SUNDAY

Active weather returns on Sunday as a cold front slowly pushes south through the area. Timing for storms is uncertain along with the severe risk. If the storms come later in the day there will be a higher chance for strong to severe storms. There will also be more wind energy Sunday to organize storms and this may lead to a higher chance of severe storms versus Friday. Large hail and damaging wind gusts still appear to be the main modes.

The front will usher in less humid and quieter weather for Monday. Temperatures look pretty comfortable too.

ACTIVE WEATHER AT TIMES NEXT WEEK, TURNING WARMER

The reprieve from stormy weather will be brief with storms returning by Tuesday as a warm front lifts north into the area. The front may be slow to move through, and this combined with upper-level storms moving through will likely lead to additional episodes of stormy weather into Thursday morning. Heavy rain and severe weather will be possible with these stormy spells.

The pattern looks like it will be turning hotter and quieter as the warm front pushes north of the area late next week.