SPOTTY STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

The steam machine is cranking back up and so are storm chances. A weak frontal boundary has stalled near the state line and it will be a focus for spotty storms into the evening hours. Any storms that develop could produce some hail and strong wind gusts. Storm chances will focus near the state line and should remain south of Hwy. 60.

The rest of the night looks mostly clear and quiet with temperatures settling in the 60s for lows.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE AGAIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Meanwhile, storms over Western Kansas tonight will gather into a cluster of storms that could lead to a threat of a few severe storms locally Thursday. The storm cluster will generate a little more wind energy in the atmosphere as it tracks across the Ozarks. Timing and where this pocket of energy is will determine where the severe risk is and what that level of severe weather risk is Thursday afternoon. IF we do see severe storms, all modes of severe weather are possible, including a low risk of tornadoes.

The atmosphere will become more hostile to storms Thursday night into Friday as a strong cap develops across the Ozarks. Friday will come with sun and clouds and gusty southwest winds with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

SLOW MOVING FRONT BRING RAIN AND COOLER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

Storm chances will return by Friday night with a cold front that will edge slowly southeast into the area. The cap will hold, likely keep shower and thunderstorm chances mainly near and behind the front. This will keep most of the rain threat Friday evening along and north of the interstate. A few of the storms could be strong enough to produce some hail.

The front won’t move much into Saturday with areas south of the interstate remaining warm and humid with cooler weather to the north. Thunderstorms will flare up Saturday afternoon across the area, continuing into Saturday evening. A few of the storms could be severe with locally strong winds and hail possible.

Cooler weather will build in behind the front by Sunday along with drier conditions. Skies look partly sunny with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Cool and quiet weather will hang around into Monday morning. Clouds will move in during the day with a few showers moving in from the west by Monday evening. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Monday into Tuesday as the next storm crosses the region. Quiet weather is expected to follow for the second half of next week.