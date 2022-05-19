A quick round of severe weather moved through Southern Missouri Thursday afternoon. Strong winds, heavy rainfall and spotty hail came with the storms. A couple of storms were tornado warned with some possible damage reported with a storm that tracked southeast of Ft. Leonard Wood.

The severe threat has ended for this evening and it’s smooth sailing into Friday as a steamy, summer air mass builds into the Ozarks. Clouds will thin out tonight with breezy southwest winds and mild overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WARM BEFORE ANOTHER ROUND OF STORMY WEATHER

Friday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 80s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values sneaking into the low 90s.

Heading into Friday evening a cold front will slowly drop southeast into the area before putting on the breaks somewhere near the interstate. A strong cap will likely stifle rain chances south of the interstate Friday night, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out along and north of the interstate. A few severe storms with hail are possible.

The front will tend to wobble back and forth over the I-44 corridor before surging southeast late Saturday afternoon. The cap will thin out and widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially later in the afternoon. A few of these storms could become severe with hail and strong winds possible. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will also be possible with rain totals of 1 to 2″ common across the area Friday night through Saturday night.

FRESH FEEL TO SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Quieter, cooler weather will build in by Sunday with morning lows in the upper 40s. The afternoon will have a fresh feel with sun and clouds and highs in the 60s.

ANOTHER STORM BY TUESDAY

The reprieve from active weather will be brief with another storm sweeping through the area Tuesday. Showers may spread in as early as Monday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night through Tuesday night. We’ll likely see another round of heavy rainfall with this storm and some stronger storms can’t be ruled out.

Quieter weather will move in Wednesday, with mild and quiet weather expected through Thursday.