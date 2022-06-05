We managed to get through the weekend without too much in the way of rain. Clouds were pretty widespread Sunday, but the bark was worse than the bite. The clouds were the leftovers of a wave of storms that faded before moving into Missouri.

RAIN TO START THE WEEK

It doesn’t look like we’ll fend off the rain with the next round though. An organizing area of storms over Kansas and Nebraska will spill southeast overnight. It looks like the worst of this storm cluster will pass to the southwest, but we’ll still get a pretty good round of rain with some gusty winds on the leading edge. The area of rain and thunder will move into Southwest Missouri after midnight, spreading east and southeast through sunrise. Most areas will see under half an inch of rain, but some areas west of Hwy. 65 could pick up close to an inch. The risk of any flash flooding looks pretty minimal, but some street flooding is possible early in the day Monday. Overall, it seems that the threat of excessive rainfall will stay to our southwest.











The rain will taper off from west to east by late morning with clouds thinning out during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures look pretty comfortable with most areas staying under 80°.







RAIN POSSIBLE NEARLY EVERY DAY THIS WEEK

This is a pattern that will get repeated several times this week to varying degrees. A frontal boundary won’t get much of a push north or south this week, keeping the threat of wet weather nearby on a daily basis. Rain chances will tend to top out late at night and into the morning with a general lull in the action during the afternoon and evening. Stronger storms are possible, but the signal in this pattern is really for heavy rainfall and a flooding risk.





There will be some variation in the rain chances on a daily basis. Looking at it day by day, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning into the afternoon, but the rain may not be as widespread as Monday. Rain and thunderstorms look more likely late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A brief break from the active weather looks possible Wednesday night through Thursday as the front wobbles far enough south for some drier air to move in. This will set the stage for a mostly sunny and dry Thursday. Temperatures and humidity levels look pretty comfortable too.

ON TRACK FOR A NICE WEEKEND

Another wave of storms is expected late Thursday night into Friday. This appears to mark a shift in the pattern to drier weather this weekend. Cooler and drier air will build in by Saturday. Clouds may be slow to thin out, but Saturday looks dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s. Sunday looks bright and mild with a cool morning and a comfortably warm afternoon.

The pattern looks like it may transition to a more summery pattern later next week with hotter and drier conditions setting in.