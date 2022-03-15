Tuesday really turned into a keeper as clouds gave way to sunnier skies and warmer temperatures. Some of the nicest weather of the week is yet to come.

Tonight, clouds will continue to thin out with some patchy areas of fog possible by morning. It will be another night with temperatures remaining well above freezing.

Sunnier weather is on tap Wednesday. Temperatures will quickly climb with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s across the area.





Thursday will feature waves of high cloudiness with temperatures again climbing into the 70s. Winds will pick up a bit out of the southeast as the second storm of the week moves closer to the area.

The storm will track through the Ozarks with rain moving in late in the night. Temperatures will be on the way down by morning with temperatures falling through the 40s during the day. A steady rain will continue through the morning into the afternoon before tapering off from west to east. This won’t allow temperatures to recover much. Breezy northwest winds will give the already chilly day a bit more of a bite too. The soaking rainfall will lead to rain amounts from just over an inch to the northwest to half an inch to an inch to the south of the interstate.





Nicer weather returns over the weekend. Skies will be brighter and temperatures will be on the way back up with highs in the 60s Saturday and around 70° on Sunday.

Another storm will slip into the area early next week. Clouds will spread in on Monday with rain breaking out Monday night. The rain will continue into Tuesday before tapering off to showers.