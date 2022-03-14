We kicked off Spring Break with morning sunshine, but clouds have rolled in with the first of two storms this week moving into the area. Despite the active pattern this week, there will be sunnier days as well that will come with a dose of spring temperatures.

For tonight, we’ll find cloudy skies as a storm carves a path south of the Ozarks. There will be some widely scattered shower activity too. Temperatures will remain well above freezing with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Light showers or mist will linger into Tuesday morning, mainly along and south of I-44. This will taper off with peeks of sunshine developing during the afternoon. There should be enough sunshine to push temperatures back into the low to mid-60s.

Clouds will then thin out Tuesday night with some patchy fog possible, mainly south of the interstate.

A cool morning Wednesday will come with some patchy fog. Temperatures will quickly climb with afternoon highs in the low 70s across much of the area. We’ll likely bubble up some cloud cover south of the interstate as temperatures climb, but generally, skies will remain mostly sunny.

The next storm of the week will approach on Thursday. Waves of high clouds will make for a partly sunny day with temperatures again climbing into the low to mid-70s.

A cold front will drop in from the north during the evening with cooler air dropping back into the area. As the cooler air is moving in rain will also be spreading in from the west during the evening. This will make for a chilly and wet Friday morning with rain and temperatures in the 40s. Rain will taper off from west to east by early afternoon with some clearing by late afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool but should climb back into the 50s. This will be a soaking rainfall with widespread totals of half an inch to an inch.

Nicer weather returns in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will offer up mostly sunny and dry weather. Temperatures will be on the rebound with highs in the 60s Saturday and around 70° Sunday.

The new week will come with a new storm with breezy and mild weather Monday giving way to showers and a few thunderstorms later in the day.