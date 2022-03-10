Late season snowfall will blanket all of the area with some snow on Friday. Snow has already been impacting parts of the area north of Hwy. 54 with snowy conditions gradually building southeast overnight. A cold front draped just south of the interstate this evening is on the move and it will set the stage for a cold and snowy Friday.

SNOW AND COLD IN SPRINGFIELD FRIDAY

Temperatures will drop into the 20s behind the front with snow moving into Springfield around 3 am. Light to moderate snow will continue throughout the morning with three-quarters of an inch of snow expected by sunrise in Springfield. Roads will be snow-covered too with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-20s. The snow will continue to fall throughout the morning becoming very light in the afternoon when accumulations will come to an end. Flurries will linger through sunset.

SNOW PUSHES ACROSS THE OZARKS

The band of snow will gradually slip southeast Friday morning into the afternoon with snow falling in Branson northeast to Salem by sunrise. We’ll find snowflakes flying in Mtn. Home, AR, and Alton, MO, by early afternoon Friday where they’ll continue to fall into early Friday evening. In fact, flurries will be possible in much of the area through sunset.

Snow totals will be highest north of Hwy. 54 where a band of 4 to 5″ is expected from Nevada northeast across Warsaw and Versailles. Lighter amounts are expected to the south with 2 to 3″ common as far south as I-44. 1 to 2″ will be common across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with locally higher amounts up to 3″ possible. The lightest snow amounts will be east of Hwy. 63 where snow totals will tend to be under an inch.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Road conditions will worsen from northwest to southeast tonight into Friday morning. Roads around Springfield will become snow-covered before sunrise and remain that way through the morning. There may be some improvement during the afternoon as the snow winds down and temperatures climb to near freezing with the snow becoming more slushy. Roads that are treated or plowed will likely just be wet. The snow may not have much of an impact on roads across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri where temperatures will be higher and snow totals look lighter.

COLD WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND, MILDER WEATHER TO FINISH

After the storm we’ll find clearing skies Friday night with a very cold air mass building in. This will set us up for an unusually cold March morning with temperatures dipping into the upper single digits and teens. This will also cause refreeze on area roads making for tricky travel Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be bright and cold with temperatures climbing into the 30s during the afternoon. The snow will begin to melt, but much of it will still be around into Sunday. That’s when sunshine and southwest winds will really work on the snow cover and the temperatures. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday afternoon, or about 25° warmer than Saturday afternoon.

MILDER NEXT WEEK

Sunday will also mark the switch back over to a mild mode in the pattern. Temperatures Monday will warm back up to near 60°, but clouds will be on the increase with a shot at showers by late afternoon as a storm system moves through the region.

The storm won’t have any access to the bitter cold air that preceded, so temperatures aren’t expected to change much behind the storm Tuesday. Clouds may be slow to clear Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Temperatures look a lot warmer Wednesday with a combination of southerly winds and sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 70s. Another storm will be approaching the area Thursday. Clouds will roll into the area with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. There will be a shot at some showers too Thursday night.