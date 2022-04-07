Chilly night

Showers are moving through the region and will continue to move south and east overnight. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with breezy conditions.

Potential freeze tomorrow night

It will be breezy again tomorrow with cloudy skies and well below-average temperatures. Showers will continue overnight and through tomorrow. A few areas will be seeing snow showers due to the atmosphere being so cold. Tonight’s temperatures will be dropping to the mid-30s with cloudy skies. If you have jumped the gun early and bought flowers, make sure to bring them in before tomorrow night as temperatures drop below freezing.

Warming trend for the weekend

Clouds will move east tomorrow evening with clear skies tomorrow night and sunny skies by Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will be close to average, hitting 61 in Springfield. Sunday temperatures will increase to the mid-70s with a few locations getting close to 80 degrees. There will be a few more clouds in the skies Sunday.

Several days of strong to severe storms

More active weather will be in store next week with several rounds of strong to severe storms. Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has the far western counties with a 15% chance for strong to severe storms. By Tuesday, the risk shifts east which includes Springfield, Mountain Home, and up through Clinton. By Wednesday, the entire region will have a chance for strong to severe storms. The better days for severe weather potential will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Timing and hazards for these days are still uncertain, so make sure to download the app and check back on the forecast closer to time. Tomorrow is the home opener for the Springfield Cardinals game, starting at 6:35 pm. It will be chilly with clearing skies. After the storm pattern moves out of the area, temperatures will be cooler in the low 60s.