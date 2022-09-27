Temperatures Tuesday were briefly warmer over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. A wind shift led to afternoon highs in the low 80s after a chilly morning. A backdoor front draped from K.C. to Memphis will usher in another dose of fall air by Wednesday.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and cool temperatures.

Sunny skies and highs in the 70s will make for a fantastic Wednesday. A nice breezy out of the east to northeast will be perfect for keeping the windows open.

The remainder of the week will offer up more mild late September weather. We’ll have to dig out a heavier jacket for Thursday and Friday mornings with morning lows in the low to mid-40s. There will likely be lows in the 30s in the typically colder locations in the Ozarks. The morning chill will give way to bright and mild conditions on both days.

The pattern will go mostly unchanged as we turn the page from September to October. A steady flow of east to northeast winds will continue to pump in mild and dry air into early next week. Temperatures will edge a little higher over the weekend but will remain comfortable.

There’s no hint of any rain in the pattern until near Wednesday of next week.