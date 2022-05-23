A new slow-moving storm will bring waves of showers and thunderstorms and also keep temperatures cool for late May. A few light showers have already moved across the area with a few more possible tonight. The emphasis for showers tonight into Tuesday morning will tend to be north of the interstate.

A FEW STRONGER STORMS TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT

Tuesday will start cloudy, but there won’t be much rain around. This will change by afternoon with showers and thunderstorms spreading north into the area as a warm front approaches from the south. Additional showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west and southwest Tuesday night. This will lead to waves of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall.

Isolated severe weather is also on the table. Instability levels are a little questionable with cloud cover and rain likely tamping temperatures down. There will be plenty of wind energy to organize storms though. Currently, the risk is expected to be isolated with locally strong winds the main mode of severe weather. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

HEAVY RAINFALL

The rainfall will be heavy at times through Tuesday night with rainfall totals over an inch in most places. Locally higher rain totals of 2″ or more are possible, with localized flooding a possibility.

The rain will taper off heading into Wednesday morning. Clouds may thin out some too with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. This will help trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

The parent storm will slowly spin across the area Thursday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms, likely flaring up in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool, warming into the low to mid-60s for highs.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND LOOKS NICE, TURNING WARMER TOO

The storm will pull away on Friday with sunny skies and mild temperatures making for a nice finish to the week.

Warm weather and humidity will return to the area as we kick off the summer season this Memorial Day Weekend. A strong cap is expected to take hold by Sunday and this will keep rain chances to a minimum through the three-day stretch. Highs will be in the 80s each day.