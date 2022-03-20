Spring is officially here, arriving at 10:33 this morning. It’s the point in the year when the sun’s direct rays are over the equator as it continues its march higher in latitude. We’ve definitely seen temperatures trending higher over recent weeks, despite a few setbacks like this past Friday. Spring’s arrival also coincided with bright sunshine and highs in the 70s.

This week will feature one slow-moving storm that will bring thunderstorms and eventually much colder weather back to the area.

For tonight, we’ll find increasing high cloudiness with winds picking up out of the southeast. Temperatures will only drop into the 40s and low 50s.

RACE AGAINST THE RAIN MONDAY

Temperatures should climb quickly Monday, but it will be a race against cloudier and wetter weather. Clouds will thicken up by early afternoon with showers and isolated thunderstorms spreading in from the southwest by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will climb well into the 60s with areas to the east topping out in the low 70s.





A very wet evening will follow with showers and thunderstorms all evening long. The rain will come to a quick end after midnight. The lull will be brief with more rain likely spreading in by Tuesday morning, especially south of the interstate.

SHOWERS AND STORMS TUESDAY

The rain will likely taper off again with breaks in the clouds developing. This will lead to some instability ahead of an approaching cold front with additional scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up. We’ll have to watch for a stronger storm or two that could produce some hail, otherwise severe weather isn’t expected at this time.





COLD AND DAMP MIDWEEK WEATHER

The next phase of the storm is a cold one. Colder air will move in behind a cold front with light showers and drizzle continuing Wednesday into Thursday. The air mass may be just cold enough for some snow to mix in Wednesday night into early Thursday. Temperatures won’t move much either day, generally stuck between the mid-30s and mid-40s.

SUNSHINE RETURNS

Drier air will finally move in Thursday night with a bright finish to the week. Temperatures will quickly trend higher too with highs in the 60s Friday.

Another cold front will slip through Friday night, setting temperatures back a little on Saturday. We should be back to warmer temperatures by Sunday with the weekend bright and dry from start to finish.