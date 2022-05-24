Showers and a few thunderstorms blanket the area this evening. Additional waves of showers and thunderstorms will slide across the Ozarks through Thursday ahead of a long dry stretch.

EPISODES OF SHOWERS AND STORMS

For tonight, we’ll see additional rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures and instability levels are running a little cool for severe weather. An isolated stronger storm can’t be ruled out with locally strong winds possible. Heavy rainfall will also be possible at times with some spots picking up over an inch of rain.

Much of the rain will be lifting north out of the area by sunrise with drier weather in most areas Wednesday morning. We should also see some breaks develop in the clouds with peeks of sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 70s. A few bands of showers and isolated thunderstorms will take shape by afternoon. The main band will develop just east of Hwy. 65 before pivoting off to the northeast through mid-afternoon. A storm or two in this band could produce locally strong winds. Skies should become a bit brighter from west to east during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.

COOL AND SHOWERY THURSDAY

More showers will follow as the core of the storm swirls into the area Thursday. The showers will remain spotty Wednesday night but will pick up in coverage during the day as temperatures try to warm up. Warming up will be a struggle though with widespread clouds and increasingly showery conditions during the day. Afternoon highs will remain well below normal with afternoon temperatures generally in the 50s and low 60s.

SEASON FLIP BY THIS WEEKEND

Showers will wind down Thursday night with clearing skies by morning. Friday will start with chilly morning lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Skies will remain sunny west of Hwy. 65, but clouds will try to fill back in as temperatures climb. A mild afternoon is expected across the Ozarks with highs in the mid-70s west to upper 60s east.

Warmer weather will develop over the holiday weekend with an early summer feel settling into the pattern. Humidity levels will be on the way back up Saturday as winds switch around to the south. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s on a daily basis starting Sunday with lows in the 60s. Rain chances will remain very low through Wednesday of next week with a more widespread risk of showers and thunderstorms by Thursday.