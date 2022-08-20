Activity moves south

It was a nice day with clouds filling the sky to start off, but the blue skies peeked out this afternoon. Storms fired up this afternoon, and some were even severe. At the station, we received a quick quarter inch of rainfall from the storm that passed through before dissipating. Most of the activity was just to the east of Springfield.

Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine

More showers and storms are firing up on the front but will drift south and east overnight before dissipating. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday, the mild pattern continues with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Monday, things will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a gorgeous week to kick off school with perfect weather for outdoor recess! #kolr10wx