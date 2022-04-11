Monday got off to a bumpy start with storms that swept through after midnight and the bumpy ride continued throughout the day Monday. The stronger storms have produced frequent lightning and hail, most of it small.

SEVERE RISK SOUTH THIS EVENING

Heading into this evening a risk for showers and thunderstorms will continue, especially south of the state line where the overall severe risk is higher. A Tornado Watch has been posted for much of Arkansas, mainly along and south of I-40, through 11 pm. A little further north across Northern Arkansas a few severe storms are possible heading into this evening. Hail would be the main threat, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

For the remainder of the area, a few showers will remain possible overnight as the warm front lifts back to the north. There could be some patchy fog too with temperatures slowly climbing by morning.

WARM AND WINDY TUESDAY

Tuesday will start with cloudy skies. Clouds will break up by late morning with winds increasing out of the south. Winds will gust over 40 mph during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a humid feel to the day as well.

Heading into Tuesday evening, a few showers and thunderstorms may try to break out southeast of Springfield. Chances are a little iffy because of a strong cap that will be in place over the area. Some of the model guidance is suggesting an upper-level storm passing through the region might be enough to overcome the cap.

STORMY THEN COLDER WEDNESDAY

Late in the night, we’ll have to turn our attention west as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms approaches the area. The line of storms will likely be fading as it moves in but it still could pose a risk for a few isolated severe storms. The line will continue east Wednesday morning with an increased risk for severe storms as temperatures climb ahead of the line.

The risk for severe weather in our area will peak late morning through mid-afternoon Wednesday as the line pushes through the Eastern Ozarks. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The line should push east of our area by late afternoon with a quiet but colder night following the active weather Wednesday.

Cool and bright weather is slated for Thursday. Morning lows will be in the 30s with highs in the 60s with sunny skies from start to finish.

EASTER WEEKEND

Easter Weekend will begin on a quiet and mild note Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures climbing to near 70°. A cold front dropping into the area might squeeze out a few showers Friday afternoon. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Another storm will approach the area Saturday night into Sunday. This will likely trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures may stay rather cool on Easter Sunday as well.

The Easter storm will carve out another cold pattern in the area for the first half of next week. The cold snap could also come with a risk for a late frost or freeze.