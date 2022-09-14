Temperatures continue to slowly march higher in a pattern that’s exceptionally quiet. Afternoon highs across the area were in the mid-80s with skies remaining clear. We’ve also had a touch of smoky haze in our skies thanks to western wildfires.

High cloudiness will slip into the area by Thursday morning making for a mostly sunny to partly sunny day. Pleasantly cool morning lows will give way to afternoon highs generally in the low to mid-80s.

The September doldrums will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly climb with highs in the upper 80s Saturday, around 90° Sunday. The overnight lows will be climbing too, but it’s mainly because of increased winds rather than higher humidity. Humidity levels should remain comfortably low through the weekend into next week.

The September heat wave will accelerate next week with the hottest weather in a month developing. The culprit will be a summer ridge setting up shop over the middle of the country. The pattern will lead to near record highs as temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s. The overnights will get warmer too with lows that may not drop below 70°.

A shift in the pattern will have to wait until the end of next week when a cold front is expected to deliver milder air and possibly a chance for showers.