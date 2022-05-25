Happy Wednesday!

Peaks of sunshine are possible this afternoon

More scattered showers and storms are on tap today. Some storms east of high 65 could be on the strong to severe side, with all-weather modes possible. This includes hail, gusty winds, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado spinup that cannot be ruled out. The timing for these storms will be moving in around one and will push out early evening. This afternoon some sunshine could peak out from behind the clouds. Temperatures today will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The front pushes out tomorrow

As the low pressure slowly moves through the region, this energy will produce showers and storms into the overnight hours and into Thursday. Once the front gets closer tomorrow, temperatures will take a hit, only topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s with rain showers throughout the day.

Beautiful holiday weekend

Friday things will be drying out and warming up, and the sunshine will be back out in full swing. A ridge will be built into the area making for a great holiday week. Temperatures will be above average with more humidity and mostly sunny skies. The weekend will be great to be out on the water and just outside in general!