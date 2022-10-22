Happy Friday! We have made it to the weekend, and what a wild week of weather it has been. Early this week, a few places dropped to the teens for overnight lows. Now, we are ending the week with highs in the 80s.

Little by little, moisture will return throughout the weekend, so relative humidity will be on the rise, making it less likely for fire weather.

There is great news on the horizon…. we are expecting RAIN! And it is looking more and more like this will be a fairly significant rain event. We will be watching closely over the weekend.