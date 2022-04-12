Warm, humid, and windy weather developed across the Ozarks on Tuesday and all are harbingers of active weather over the next 24 hours. It looks like there will be two windows where severe weather will be possible with the first window Tuesday evening and the second window throughout the day Wednesday.

For tonight, much of the area will remain storm-free thanks to a “cap”. There will be a risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms to graze North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri tonight, but chances don’t look terribly high at this time. If storms can develop, some isolated severe weather is possible.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

The higher threat for severe weather will come on Wednesday. A potent storm swinging through the middle of the country will push a cold front through the area during the day. It’s a classic severe weather setup with instability and lots of wind energy combining to organize thunderstorm activity.

A line of strong to severe storms across Kansas late tonight will fade as it pushes into Western Missouri toward sunrise. By 10 am storms will likely perk back up along the line and possibly ahead of the line. These storms may quickly become severe by late morning with a risk for severe weather throughout the afternoon as the line gradually pushes east. All modes of severe weather would be possible with a threat for damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail, and even a few tornadoes.

The risk for severe weather will tend to peak in areas along and south of I-44 and along and east of Hwy. 65. Storms should be on the way out by 5 to 6 pm Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will take a hit during the day with a mild morning giving way to more of a winter feel during the afternoon as colder air pours in behind the cold front.

BEAUTIFUL SPRING DAY THURSDAY MAY START WITH FROST

Frosty weather may follow Wednesday’s stormy weather as temperatures dip into the low to mid-40s Thursday morning. After a cold start, a beautiful day will unfold with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 60s expected.

TURNING WETTER EASTER WEEKEND

Easter Weekend will start nice enough with mild temperatures expected on Friday. A weak cold front may lead to a few passing showers Friday afternoon, but there will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday, but still nice with mainly sunny skies pushing temperatures back into the low to mid-60s.

Rain moves in on Easter Sunday and this will lead to chillier temperatures too with highs in the 50s.

FROST AND FREEZE RISK EARLY NEXT WEEK

Sunday’s storm is still expected to help carve out a trough across the Eastern U.S. The cold snap that follows will come with quiet weather Monday and Tuesday and the risk of a light freeze Tuesday morning. The colder pattern should moderate by the end of next week.