A day of steamy weather ended with widespread rain and thunderstorms. The storms packed a punch too with scattered reports of wind damage and hail. The rain was very heavy in spots, producing some street flooding along with some flooding of creeks and ditches. The rain was widespread across Springfield, but totals varied from less than a tenth of an inch at the airport to pockets where over 2″ fell.





The rain will be slow to taper off this evening and there will likely be some pockets of showers and thunderstorms that will come and go throughout the night thanks to a slow-moving front.

The front won’t make a lot of headway south through Southern Missouri Tuesday. This will keep a very muggy air mass in the area with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at times throughout the day into Tuesday night. The higher chances for rain will focus near and south of the interstate with drier weather to the north. Temperatures will likely stay below 90° in most places Tuesday afternoon.





The front will drop south into Arkansas by Wednesday. Drier air filtering in behind the front will make for a drier day with the risk of a few spotty showers confined to areas well south of the interstate.

Drier air will get more of a foothold by Thursday. This will shut down rain chances, but also make for a more comfortable feel. This will be especially true early in the day with morning lows expected to dip into the mid-60s. Skies look sunny Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat will slowly build through the weekend with afternoon highs back in the low to mid-90s over the weekend. Rain chances will remain slim both days, but an isolated afternoon shower can’t be ruled out.

Scorching heat will be back by Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few isolated afternoon showers will be possible. The hot pattern looks like it may ease again later next week.