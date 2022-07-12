Not as hot due to rain and clouds

Temperatures reached 90 degrees in Springfield, but it felt much better thanks to the lower dew points! Some areas welcomed rain showers and storms earlier today, but they didn’t bring much relief from the drought.

Temperatures increase with sunny skies

It will be a comfy night to take a walk with temperatures dropping to the mid-60s! The summer muggies will be hanging out just south of the region, giving the Ozarks some relief from the oppressive humidity. Sunny skies will be back tomorrow and Thursday, and temperatures will be in the low 90s Wednesday, but relief from the heat again tomorrow night with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-60s. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s Thursday as the ridge continues to build.

A little relief from the drought possible this weekend

The drought will be worsening through this week, but there is some hope for the weekend. A front will move through Saturday and Sunday, bringing a small chance for showers and storms. However, the timing is still uncertain, and confidence is low. Sunday will be the best chance for scattered storms and showers. Temperatures cool off to a seasonable level Monday before temperatures boost back to the mid-90s.