Steamy weather continues across the Ozarks. The day started with record warm morning temperatures and ended with near record high temperatures. West Plains did manage to set a record high, hitting 89° and besting the old record high of 88° set in 1963.

MAY STEAM MACHINE CONTINUES TO CRANK

The heat and humidity will remain the theme of the forecast into Friday and will continue to challenge records at both ends of the day.

For tonight, we’ll find clouds along the interstate gradually thinning out. Skies will become clear by Wednesday morning with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s to around 70°.

Sky conditions Wednesday look brighter across the area and this will mean hotter temperatures for many in the Ozarks. Temperatures will climb quickly into the 80s by late morning with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

More of the same is expected Thursday. Lighter winds will allow temperatures to slip into the 60s by morning in most areas, but temperatures will soar again during the day. Thursday may be our hottest day out of the stretch with most areas hitting 90°. A weak boundary moving in from the east may be enough to trigger some isolated shower activity in areas near and east of Hwy. 63.

RAIN RETURNS TO THE AREA

Rain chances will perk up Friday as the ridge that kept things quiet all week finally breaks down. We’ll also have a weak upper-level storm moving through during the afternoon. This all adds up to another steamy day that will end with scattered storms. Storms Friday will likely bring locally heavy rainfall too.

The risk for a few showers will likely extend into Saturday, but drier air moving in aloft may make for a pretty nice day for most areas with temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

The pattern isn’t clear-cut into next week. There will be a front nearby and this may lead to episodes of showers and thunderstorms in the region that may impact our area at times. Temperatures do look cooler though with highs in the 70s to near 80° through Tuesday. The unsettled pattern will continue throughout much of next week.