Scattered showers to start the day

Showers will move into the area early this morning and continue to push to the east by mid-morning. The far eastern and southern counties could see spotty showers until lunchtime before drying out. Once the rain and clouds move to the east temperatures will be warming up to the upper 50s to mid-60s! Sunshine will be back out this afternoon.

Warm Sunday, more rain Sunday night

Sunday will be even better with the upper 60s low 70s, but the active weather pattern will be taking over starting Sunday night with showers and storms. This active pattern will continue through mid-next week. By Tuesday night, a cold front will push through, bringing more showers and storms. With several waves of rain coming through, the potential for flooding will be possible. Cold air will fill in behind the front bringing below-average temperatures later next week. Tomorrow will be an excellent day to get the bike outside.