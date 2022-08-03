Another round of scorching heat blistered the area today. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s and low 100s along and north of I-44. Springfield registered 101 as the high Wednesday, the eigth time to hit 100 this summer.

A wave of rain and thunderstorms is expected to douse the heat tonight. Flood Watches have been posted for areas east of Hwy. 65 through 9am Thursday with pockets of heavy rainfall expected to focus across those areas. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible further west, but amounts will tend to be lighter than over the Eastern Ozarks.

Gusty winds are also possible with the storms tonight, and a few of the gusts could be locally severe.

Storms will gradually increase in coverage across Central Missouri with clusters of storms expected to build south throughout the night. The storms will wind down with rain exiting the area after sunrise Thursday. Clouds will thin out heading into the afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few spotty showers and storms may pop up during the afternoon, mainly south of the interstate.

The pattern Friday through the weekend will remain hot and humid. Sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies with a spotty afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms possible.

Rain chances will get a boost by Monday as another cool front dips into the Ozarks. It looks like the front may get enough of a push to clear the Ozarks and open the door to a milder pattern through mid-week.