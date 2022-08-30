The fog has lifted across the region, making for a gorgeous day with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s with sunny skies and dry conditions! Some areas of Springfield received a lot of rain Monday afternoon, with the most accumulations of 5 inches! The Springfield airport missed out on the jackpot of the heaviest rainfall, but the observations deck did receive 1.11,” which was a daily record for rainfall. The previous record was back in 1975 at 0.83.” The Gulf Moisture will be to the east of the Ozarks, which will result in dry conditions and lower humidity! The humidity level will be in the comfy category heading into the next few days. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Labor Day Weekend is looking for boaters with hot temperatures!
Weather
Springfield Mo87°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Clear skies. Low 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson87°F Fair Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear skies. Low around 61F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison87°F Sunny Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear. Low near 61F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla87°F Sunny Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains86°F Sunny Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity