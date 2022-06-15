Another day, another day over 90°. Today’s high of 91° makes 4 days in a row in the 90s, and there are plenty more to follow.

For tonight, we’ll find muggy moonshine and a bit of cloud cover. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will continue to bubble up closer to I-70 throughout the evening. These storms may send gusty winds south into Central Missouri overnight with some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity possible north of Hwy. 60 through sunrise. Temperatures will remain warm with lows in the low to mid-70s.

Leftover boundaries from overnight showers and storms will linger into Thursday and could serve as a focus for isolated shower and thunderstorm activity. Leftover clouds will also make for mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-90s with heat indices topping 100°. Heat indices will approach 105° north and east of Springfield Thursday afternoon.

A cold front draped near I-70 will trigger more clusters of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night with some of this activity spilling south and southeast through Central Missouri. Any of these storm clusters could bring gusty winds with them.

Leftover clouds from these storms will linger into Friday morning with more clouds bubbling up in the afternoon heat making for a partly sunny day. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible into Friday night, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures and humidity levels will remain high with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indices back up around 100°.

The front will slowly make progress through the area Saturday, moving from east to west with drier air filtering behind the front. Clouds will bubble up west of Hwy. 65 with a few stray showers and thunderstorms possible. Afternoon temperatures will climb back above 90°.

We’ll start the day Sunday with a fresher feel and cooler temperatures thanks to lower humidity. Skies will remain clear throughout the day with temperatures again climbing above 90°.

The heatwave won’t stop with the end of the weekend. It will actually get even hotter. A summer ridge centered over the region will keep rain away. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-90s Monday and into the mid to upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. These will probably be the hottest days of the summer so far and the heat doesn’t show any real signs of letting up through next week. Low rain chances may return by the middle of the week as the summer ridge flattens and a cold front moves into Northern Missouri.