We kicked off the day with clear skies and our coolest temperatures since late June. Morning lows were in the upper 50s across much of the area warming into the upper 80s this afternoon. The mild spell will give way to more humid weather and rain chances as we head into the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will slide back to comfy cool levels tonight with an increase in high cloudiness by morning.

The high cloudiness will be widespread Thursday giving much of Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas a high overcast. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, but humidity levels will remain low.

A pocket of stormy weather will move through the area Friday generating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Showers will quickly wind down Friday evening with most areas enjoying quiet weather as we kick off the holiday weekend.

Weather for Friday night football will be warm and a touch humid. Most of the showers should wind down by kickoff.

The holiday weekend won’t be picture perfect, but not bad either. We’re likely going to have partly cloudy skies each day with enough sunshine to push temperatures into the upper 80s to around 90°. Morning lows will also be running higher. A few spotty showers look possible each day, mainly in the afternoon heat.

The pattern won’t change much as we get back to work Tuesday of next week. A trough will be close enough to influence the area resulting in partly cloudy skies and a low risk for spotty showers.