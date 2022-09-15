High clouds spilled across the skies of the Ozarks throughout the day Thursday. This made for partly sunny skies and played a role in dialing back afternoon highs by a few degrees. Most of the area enjoyed afternoon highs in the low 80s, right on target for the middle of September.

Temperatures will be climbing again starting Friday with highs in the 90s by Sunday. The pattern will be a quiet one through the weekend too with ideal conditions Friday evening for area football games. Weekend fall festivals are also in good shape with mostly clear skies and dry weather expected. The one area where we might see some isolated shower activity would be closer to Central Missouri.

Temperatures this weekend will be on the way up, during the day and at night. Morning lows will rise into the upper 60s by Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 90s by the end of the weekend. Humidity levels will be on the way up too, but they should remain low enough to keep things comfortable.

If you’re boating or floating this weekend, expect good weather for both activities. Water temperatures on area lakes range from upper 70s to the north to low 80s across Northern Arkansas. River levels are in good shape after recent rains and shouldn’t be running too fast after the drier weather of the past couple of weeks.

The pattern next week will feature record challenging highs. The heat will come from a summer ridge that will be setting up shop over the region Sunday, lingering through Thursday of next week. Lows and highs will be unusually high for mid-September with records possible. Humidity levels should stay fairly low, so this will be more of a dry heat.

The pattern is a dry one too with no real hope for rain until the end of the week when a front will make a move through the area. This will also bring milder weather to the area by the following weekend.

