A windy advisory will go into effect at 10 am for counties west of Springfield until midnight. This area will see the strongest winds. It will be another warm day across the area today and overnight low temperatures will be competing with high low temperatures across the region tonight! Then the pattern flips again!

Now is the time to put the umbrella by the door because you will be seeing rain showers to start your work week. Showers and storms will enter the Ozarks Monday morning and continue to push east throughout the day. A lull will help dry things out overnight Monday into Tuesday, but more wrap-around showers will enter the Ozarks by Tuesday mid-morning. Right now, most of the Ozarks will at least see 1-2 inches, and some areas will exceed that!