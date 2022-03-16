St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner and we’ve got to be feeling pretty lucky with the pattern that’s developed across the area. Wednesday came with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, St. Patrick’s Day looks even warmer. Our fortunes take a turn by Friday as cold, wet conditions sweep across the Ozarks.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and bright moonshine. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s with a bit of high cloudiness moving in by sunrise.

Waves of high clouds on Thursday will make for mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up out of the south as the next storm approaches. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

The weather turns Thursday night. Clouds will thicken up in the evening with showers spreading in before midnight. The remainder of the night will be showery with showers continuing into Friday morning. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s Thursday night into Friday morning before tumbling Friday afternoon. Temperatures will quickly fall back through the 40s and into the upper 30s. The wet and colder conditions Friday afternoon will also come with gusty northwest winds that will drive wind chills down into the 20s.

Showers and drizzle will continue through the end of the day winding down Friday night with clouds clearing out toward sunrise.

The storm moving through on Friday won’t have much connection to cold air with milder temperatures quickly filling back in on Saturday. Saturday looks bright with highs in the low to mid-60s. Sunday will be even warmer with afternoon temperatures climbing back into the low 70s.

Another storm will move in early next week with showers and isolated thunderstorms moving in Monday night into Tuesday morning. We may see a break in the wet weather toward afternoon with an opportunity for sunshine before additional showers pop up.

Clouds will linger into Wednesday with a shot at some early drizzle. Clouds will try to thin out Wednesday afternoon with temperatures remaining cool. The overall look of the pattern later next week has a chillier look.