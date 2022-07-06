Hot weather continues to blanket the area with quite a few spots hitting 100° again Wednesday afternoon. 100° has remained just out of reach in Springfield with Wednesday’s high at 99°. Despite falling short of triple-digit highs, this is still the hottest 3-day stretch since August of 2014.

Hot weather will continue to dominate the headlines through Thursday with a summer ridge remaining parked just to our south. The ridge will shift further west heading into the weekend opening the door to a weak cool front Friday.

Ahead of the front Thursday, we’ll find more blistering sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Thursday will likely be the area’s hottest day out of this July heat wave and an Excessive Heat Warning has been posted through midnight Thursday night. Most areas will remain dry through Thursday, but the door may be open to a few isolated showers closer to Central Missouri and across the Eastern Ozarks.

Rain chances will get a boost late Thursday night into Friday night as a cool front drops in from the north. Spotty showers and thunderstorms may drop into the area near sunrise Friday before fading away. Skies will tend to be partly sunny Friday with additional spotty showers and thunderstorms developing Friday afternoon and continuing into Friday night. Temperatures will be hot again, but cloud cover should temper the heat a little with highs generally in the mid to upper 90s north of the state line with areas to the south flirting with 100°.

Slightly cooler air will build in from the northeast Saturday. Morning clouds will thin out Saturday afternoon with temperatures climbing back up to near 90°. Rain chances will shift off to the south with spotty showers and storms possible mainly near and south of the state line.

The heat will surge again Sunday into Monday with highs in the mid-90s Sunday and back up near 100° Monday.

Another weak cool front will drop in Monday night into Tuesday bringing an increase in clouds and a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Less humid and dry weather will develop by Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be trimmed back again with low 90s expected both days.

There will be a bit of a shift in the pattern for the rest of next week with a trough positioned in the Eastern U.S. The pattern shift will tend to keep the excessive heat of this week west of the area. Lower humidity will make for more comfortable nights, but it will also keep the area parched.