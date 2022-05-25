Much of the area finally got to enjoy some sunshine after a quick round of rain earlier in the day Wednesday. This was a teaser of nicer days to come, but we’ve got to get through one more day of rain.

FEELING FALLISH THURSDAY

The core of a storm that has kept the middle of the country wet the past several days will slowly make a move across the Ozarks Thursday. For tonight, we won’t see much outside of a few spotty showers. A steadier rain will move in with the core of the storm toward Thursday morning with rain first spreading into Southwest Missouri. The area of rain will push east breaking up into scattered showers for the remainder of the day. The cloud cover and damp weather will keep temperatures unusually cool with temperatures stuck in the 50s all day in much of the area.

NICE FINISH TO THE WEEK

Showers will gradually spin out of the Ozarks by Friday morning with clouds slowly clearing from west to east during the day Friday. The day looks mainly sunny west of Hwy. 65 with cloudier skies further east into the afternoon. This will lead to a range in highs from the mid-70s west to upper 60s east.

WARM AND QUIET HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Friday’s weather will tee up what is shaping up to be a nice holiday weekend. Warm and quiet weather will stay put through Monday. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the way back up Saturday with an early summer feel settling in for Sunday and Monday. All in all, nice weather for outdoor activities. Winds will be on the breezy side each day making for choppy conditions on area lakes.

The quiet, early summer pattern will hold through Wednesday. It looks like isolated afternoon showers may enter the picture by Wednesday. Rain chances will become more widespread by Thursday as the next cold front moves through the region.