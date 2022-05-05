It’s been a wet week, but it got a whole lot wetter Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3″ were common last night west of Hwy. 65 with totals topping 5″ from Carthage, MO, to near Waynesville, MO. A weather watcher in Greenfield reported over 8″. All of this rain led to flash flooding overnight and continued flooding of creeks and rivers throughout the day Thursday.

The rain did let up Thursday with some periods of sun early in the afternoon, but the break was short-lived with another wave of rain later in the afternoon. One final wave of heavy rainfall will sweep through parts of the Ozarks overnight as the core of this soggy storm moves through. A Flood Watch remains in effect into Friday afternoon.

Quiet weather early in the evening will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by late evening. The rain may become rather concentrated, tracking across Southern Missouri before pivoting east of the area early Friday morning. A widespread 1″+ of rain is expected across much of Southern Missouri with totals in excess of 2″ possible. This will exacerbate flooding of creeks and rivers and could also lead to localized areas of flash flooding. Use caution driving tonight into the morning hours with many low water crossings still flooded or becoming flooded again.

There is also a limited risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm with hail with the round of rain as it moves through tonight.

Lingering light showers will continue to spin through the area into Friday morning. The day will start cloudy and cool with temperatures slow to warm throughout the morning. By afternoon clouds will start to thin out a bit with peeks of sunshine pushing temperatures into the low to mid-60s. A few sprinkle showers still look possible into the afternoon, but they’ll stay isolated and won’t amount to much.

Skies will clear Friday night with temperatures falling into the 40s. This will make for a chilly start to the weekend, but a weekend that will feature dry weather and much warmer temperatures. Saturday looks bright and fresh with a nice breeze and highs well into the 70s. Mother’s Day will be even warmer and a bit more humid too. There could be a few clouds as higher humidity air builds into the Ozarks. Temperatures will climb into the 80s by afternoon with gusty winds out of the south.

Summer will suddenly appear next week with a blocky pattern across the U.S. keeping weather quiet locally. Skies will remain mostly clear through Monday and Tuesday with a feel of summer as humidity levels and temperatures reach early summer levels. Highs Monday will be in the upper 80s and near 90° Tuesday. The warmth will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, possibly cooling a bit as the upper-level ridge begins to break down. This could also lead to a bit more cloud cover and a chance for a bit of shower or thunderstorm activity.